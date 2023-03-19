Noida, Mar 18 (PTI) Eight people, including two children, suffered injuries after two cars crashed on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Saturday night, police said.

Both the cars were on the carriageway from Agra to Noida when the accident took place around 9.30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 36-Year-Old Mentally Ill Woman Sexually Assaulted at Female Ward in Kalaburagi Government Hospital, Police Register Case.

"The accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway under the Dankaur police station limits, leading to injuries to eight passengers who were onboard the two cars. The injured were later sent to hospital in an ambulance," the spokesperson said.

Those injured have been identified as Om Prakash Goyal (60), Mukesh Saini (32), Lata Devi (57), Prashant Goyal (26), Pankaj (35), Shalu Goyal (32), the police said.

Also Read | West Bengal: ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique Attacked at DA Protest Site in Kolkata, One Arrested (Watch Video).

There were two children aged six and two years who got injured in the crash, the police said.

The two cars, both Maruti Ertiga, were registered in Rajasthan and Delhi, according to the police.

The damaged vehicles have been removed from the expressway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)