Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched an operation to trace two children who went missing from the same locality in a gap of a few hours, an official said on Saturday.

The incidents took place on Friday under the jurisdiction of the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi following which two separate kidnapping cases were registered, he said.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out at Freemasons' Hall in Mumbai, None Hurt; Video Shows Thick Smoke Emanating.

A 5-year-old girl went missing in the morning from near her home in the Gayatri Nagar area. When her family members could not find the kid despite searching for hours, they approached the police at night.

In the second incident, a two-year-old boy from a building near the Vitthal temple could not be found after 4.30 pm. His family subsequently filed a police complaint, the official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Double Murder: Engineering Student and Relative Hacked to Death by Illicit Liquor Vendors in Mayiladuthurai for Confronting Them Over Assault of Minor Boy.

Two first information reports (FIRs) have been registered and efforts are being made to track down the children, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)