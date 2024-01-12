Pali (Rajasthan) [India], January 11 (ANI): Two people were killed and 11 were injured, including children, after a school bus collided with a tractor in Rajasthan's Pali district on Thursday, said police.

The police said that the accident happened at around 7.30 in the morning. The school children and staff, who were from Gujarat's Mehsana, were on a Jodhpur-Jaisalmer tour when the accident happened at the Sumerpur police station area of the district.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information and the injured were rushed to the hospitals.

Among the injured, the conditions of six were said to be critical. The dead were identified as Prakash and Vipul Chaudhary.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

