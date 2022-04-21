Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): Two persons were killed in the Uddak area of Ramnagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after a bus skidded off the road on Wednesday.

As many as 25 people have also been injured, of whom five are critically injured.

"Two dead, 25 injured after a bus skidded off the road in Ramnagar's Uddak area. The bus was on its way to Kogermarh. Five among those critically injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur," SDPO Ramnagar Bhishm Dubey said.

It was also informed that the bus was carrying a marriage party.

The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi (66) and Vimla Devi (48). Both are residents of the Kagot area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

