Dang, Jul 9 (PTI) A tourist bus overturned and fell into a gorge near Saputara hill station in the Dang district of Gujarat on Saturday night, killing two persons and injuring at least 30 others, police said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Booked For Kidnapping 10-Month-Old Baby After Offering Sedative Laced Chocolate to Mother.

The accident occurred around 8 pm when the bus returning from Saputara overturned, broke the railings at a turning and hurtled down 50 feet into a gorge, nearly 3 km from the hill station, said Superintendent of Police Ravirajsinh Jadeja.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

"Two women passengers were killed and 25-30 other tourists were injured. They were rescued and taken to different hospitals for treatment," he said, adding that the tourists were returning to Surat after visiting the hill station.

The passengers were part of a garba group, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)