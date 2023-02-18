Bijnor (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2023: Devotees Throng Lord Shiva Temples to Seek Blessings, 'Bhasma Aarti' Performed at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple (See Pics and Video).

Satyapal (30) and Pranav (7) died after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a car near Paindapur village under Syohara police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Also Read | Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Accused Sahil Gehlot’s Father Among Five Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)