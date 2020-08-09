Shivpuri, Aug 9 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was injured when their speeding SUV overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri city early Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims, aged between 17 and 20 years, were learning to drive on a deserted road near Karbala, Dehat police station in- charge Sunil Khemaria said.

Also Read | Vijayawada Fire | Death Toll Rises to 10 After Blaze Breaks Out at COVID-19 Facility: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Two SUV (sports utility vehicle) occupants, identified as Sanjay Kushwaha and Saket Jha, both residents of Shivpuri, died on the spot, he said.

Another vehicle occupant received injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the official said. PTI COR ADU GK GK 08091139 NNNNWorld Cup in Brazil.

Also Read | Defence Ministry Imposes Import Embargo on 101 Weapons, Defence Systems; Here's Full List.

He came through the youth system at Schalke and played professionally for the club from 2007-18, including an injury-troubled loan spell at Juventus in 2017-18. Höwedes moved to Russia with Lokomotiv in 2018.

His announcement comes two weeks after another member of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad, Andre Schürrle, retired at the age of 29 after Borussia Dortmund agreed to release him.

Schürrle also had most recently played in the Russian league on a loan at Spartak Moscow. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)