Firozabad (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Two youths died after their motorbikes collided with a car on the Firozabad-Etawah highway here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Matsaina area killing Ajay (25) and Vikas (23) on separate bikes, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narain said.

Police has seized the car and trying to trace the whereabouts of its driver, he said.

Bodies of victims have been sent for post-mortem examination.

