New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Two persons were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at them at Indra Park salon in Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said.

The two individuals who were shot in the gunfire have been identified as Sonu and Ashish, and both have succumbed to their injuries, police added.

Also Read | Haldwani Violence: Six 'Rioters' Killed in Uttarakhand Clashes, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls It 'Planned Attack' (Watch Video).

The CCTV footage shows that the attackers enter the salon without wearing masks and assault the victim.

Another call made to the Mohan Garden Police Station reported that two individuals had been taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. The crime scene and forensic teams have been deployed to the site for further investigation. The police is reportedly investigating a gang war angle as well. (ANI)

Also Read | Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot Dead: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes to Amit Shah, Urges Him To Intervene (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)