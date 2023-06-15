Gonda(UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Two men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a road divider after losing control in Colonelganj area, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area, Naveena Shukla, said the victims were identified as Luvkush Mishra (30) and his relative Suraj Pathak (24). They were on their way to Balpur, the CO added.

Their motorcycle crashed into the divider on Colonelganj-Gonda road near Chauri on Wednesday night, Shukla said.

The duo were killed on the spot. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, he added.

