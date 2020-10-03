Godhra (Guj), Oct 3 (PTI) Two women were killed and three others injured on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider near Natapur village in Morva Hadaf taluka in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police said.

Prima facie, the driver of the bus lost his control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn around 11 am, a local police official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl in Mirzapur Takes Boyfriend's Help to Kill Sister for Creating Problems in Her Love Life.

The deceased women were identified as Rupaliben Baria (70) and Savitaben Baria (60), he said, adding that injured passengers were admitted in civil hospital in Godhra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)