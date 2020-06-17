Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Two Killed as Car Falls into Gorge

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:04 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Two Killed as Car Falls into Gorge

Uttarkashi, June 17 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many injured on Wednesday when the car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The mishap occurred near Nagthali Mani when the car was trying to overtake another vehicle, Sub Inspector Dipendra Chauhan said.

Also Read | Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Two persons, including the driver, were killed on the spot. They were identified as 32-year-old Gabbar Singh and 35-year-old Pramod Nautiyal.

Two injured persons, Ayush Rana and Suraj, were rushed to CHC Chinyalisaur from where Rana was referred to the district hospital. Suraj was discharged after the first aid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement