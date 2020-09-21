Mahrajganj (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others seriously injured when their car rammed into a roadside tree here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night near Danewa Daneai village, they said.

Shambhu (48) and Vishnu (35) died on the spot. The injured were admitted to a medical college in Gorakhpur, where their condition was stated to be critical, police added.

