Bareilly (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) Two people were killed and another severely injured here on Friday after the driver lost control of the vehicle as he was feeling sleepy, police said.

They said they were yet to ascertain whether the car collided with another vehicle or rammed into a tree.

Businessmen Tarun Chaddha (35), a resident of Bareilly, and Rohit Suri (40) from Budaun were returning from Delhi, police said, adding that the accident occurred near Bareilly city border.

They did not reveal the identity of the driver, who was also a businessman.

He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital, they said.

