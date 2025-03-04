East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Two people were killed after a boat capsized at the Rajamahendravaram Godavari Pushkar Ghat in Andhra Pradesh. Rescue teams retrieved the bodies of the victims, identified as Raju and Annavaram.

Authorities and fire department personnel assisted in the rescue efforts in the incident that took place on Monday.

Rajahmundry DSP Ramesh Babu said, "A total of 12 people were on board and were heading to the Pushkar Ghat from the other side of the river when the incident occurred. Two people were drowned in the river, and their bodies were identified after rescue operations."

He further said that an FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

