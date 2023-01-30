Meerut, January 30: Two people were killed when their two-wheeler collided head-on with an SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Monday, police said. The incident took place under Parikshitgarh police station area, they said.

Station House Officer, Parikshitgarh, Pankaj Kumar said two friends, Gaurav (21) and Vansh (17), were returning to their homes from the market on a scooty when an SUV collided head-on with the two-wheeler. Uttar Pradesh: 3 of Family Among 4 Killed in Road Accident in Basti.

They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said. The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after post-mortem examination, Kumar said, adding that efforts are on to trace the SUV.

