Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Two people were killed after a fire broke out in two godowns in the Walhekarwadi area of Chinchwad in Pune district early on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 2:25 am in the two godowns.

The fire was later doused by five fire tenders. (ANI)

