Muzaffarnagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Two people were killed and one person was injured, when an unknown speeding vehicle hit a car on the Dehradun-Delhi national highway, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday when the car was returning from Mussoorie to Meerut, SHO Khatauli police station, Sanjeev Kumar said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Dilshad (30), while the identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained, Kumar said.

The injured person has been shifted to a hospital in Meerut, the SHO said.

