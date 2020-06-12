Akola, June 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a sloth bear attack on Thursday morning in compartment no 357 in Akot Wildlife division of Melghat Tiger Reserve, forest officials said.

A press release by Deputy conservator of Forest (DCF) Melghat Tiger Reserve informed that Ashok Gavte (52) and Mana Gavte (42), residents Nimkhedi, were attacked by sloth bear around 7.30 am and killed on the spot.

Forest officials found a pair of 6-to-8 months old bear cubs playing nearby.

The cubs had marks of axe injuries on their bodies, the release added, saying that investigation into the incident is underway.

