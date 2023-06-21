Hamirpur (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Two children were killed on Wednesday evening when the bus they were travelling in as part of a marriage procession met with an accident on the Hamirpur-Rath road, police said.

Muskra Station House Officer (SHO) Brij Mohan said the bus carrying around 40 passengers was headed towards Madhya Pradesh. "During an overtaking attempt on the Hamirpur-Rath road, it lost control and overturned," the SHO said.

The children who died in the accident were both aged 12 and identified as Noor Mohammad and Shadman. Fourteen passengers were also injured and have been admitted to the district hospital, he added.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy.

