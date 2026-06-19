India News | Two KZF-linked Terror Operatives Deported from Malaysia: Punjab Police

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 19 (ANI): In a major intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police, in coordination with Central agencies and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), has secured the deportation of two wanted operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from Malaysia, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab said on Friday.

The two accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh of Ambala and Manjeet Singh of Patiala, were apprehended by Punjab Police officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi upon their arrival and were subsequently brought to Punjab for further investigation, DGP Punjab Police said in a post on X.

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According to the DGP, the duo served as key Malaysia-based operatives of a KZF-backed terror module allegedly involved in targeting critical railway infrastructure, including the Dedicated Freight Corridor lines in Punjab.

The DGP said Punjab Police had earlier busted the terror module responsible for an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on the Railway Freight Corridor line near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district on January 23, 2026, and an attempted explosion on the same corridor near Shambhu in Patiala district on April 27, 2026.

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During the earlier operation, four accused were arrested, and a cache of militant hardware was recovered, including an RPG launcher, an IED, RDX, hand grenades, and sophisticated pistols along with ammunition, the DGP said.

The investigation into the transnational conspiracy subsequently revealed the alleged involvement of KZF handlers and financial facilitators operating from Malaysia. The deported accused were allegedly instrumental in channelling terror funds through offshore accounts to KZF operatives in Punjab and facilitating plans to carry out terrorist attacks aimed at disturbing peace and public order in the state.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/2067811275909091421?s=20

The DGP further said that both accused were produced before a competent court in Patiala on June 18 and were remanded to police custody for further interrogation. "Investigations are ongoing to unravel the broader network and identify all individuals involved in the conspiracy," the DGP said. (ANI)

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