Sultanpur (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Two labourers were killed when a tractor collided with a van on the Lucknow-Ballia highway, police said on Tuesday.

The impact of the accident that took place on Monday night was so intense that the tractor was badly damaged, and the driver and a person sitting in the vehicle came under its wheels.

The local residents pulled out the two from the wreckage. While Dinesh Kumar (28) had died, Manoj Kumar (25) succumbed to injuries at the district hospital, police said.

Kadipur Station House Officer Ravi Kumar Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

