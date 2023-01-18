Jabalpur, January 18: Two labourers were killed and one sustained injuries after the wall of an under-construction crusher plant collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Wednesday afternoon, a police official said. The construction of the crusher plant is being done in Manegaon locality under Bargi police station limits of the district. Mumbai: One Dead, Another Injured After Wall of Structure Collapses Adjacent House in Mulund.

The labourers who died were identified as Narayan Kol (20) and Dasharatha Varkade (22), a resident of Manegaon. The injured labourer has been identified as Girdhari Gond and he has been admitted to the hospital. Bargi Police station in charge Ritesh Pandey said, "A new Mahakal Crusher Plant is being constructed in Manegaon area whose retaining wall collapsed in which two labourers died and one sustained injuries. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for the post mortem." Hyderabad: Two Killed, Several Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses in Shanthi Nagar Area.

"The police also registered a case and started the investigation into the matter. Further action will be taken against those who would be found guilty in the case," Pandey added.

