India News | Two Lakh Smart Meters Sanctioned for Jammu, Srinagar Under PMDP Scheme

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two lakh smart meters were sanctioned for Srinagar and Jammu under Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP) scheme, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Jammu and Kashmir said on Wednesday.

"2 lakh meters sanctioned under PMDP- one lakh each for Srinagar and Jammu cities," the DIPR tweeted.

While updating for smart metering, Secretary Technical Power Development Department has reviewed the progress in the Union Territory. Srinagar and Jammu cities have been sanctioned with meters under the PMDP scheme, said the officials.

Over 1.15 lakh meters procured so far will be equally distributed between Srinagar and Jammu cities.

In January, Union Minister of State for HRD, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre had said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned a development package of Rs 80,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, which is enabling the opening of IIT, IIM and AIIMs and allowing the development of highways, power generation and irrigation projects.

Further to this, many power-related projects are coming up and several other existing projects are being upgraded under PMDP in the Union Territory. (ANI)

