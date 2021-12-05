Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were arrested in a joint operation by police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

The Police said that the two alleged conduits of a terror outfit -- Lashkar-e-Taiba -- were arrested in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in Shopian and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, said a press release on Sunday.

The terrorists have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Gaine, a resident of Doomwani Keegam and Kifayat Ayoub Alie from Pinjoora. They were arrested from Doomwani village near Rambi Ara.

Acting on a tip-off, Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 14 Battalion CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area.

When the forces reached the suspected spot, the suspects tried to flee from the spot. However, the duo was arrested.

In this regard a case FIR No.294/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

The forces recovered one Chinese pistol, pistol magazine each, two Chinese hand grenades, eight pistol round and cash of Rs 2.9 lakh. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

