Srinagar, July 30 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Two pistols and two pistol magazines along with 11 live cartridges were also recovered from the arrested LeT ultras, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams to Release Tomorrow At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket.

"Police in Sopore (Baramulla district) along with security forces have arrested two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession," he said.

The spokesman said based on specific input about movement of terrorists, a joint checkpoint was established by security forces at Hadipora-Rafiabad.

Also Read | Inter-Faith Meet in Presence of NSA Ajit Doval Adopts Resolution To Ban PFI.

"During checking, the joint party intercepted two suspicious persons coming from Lorihama link road towards Haddipora who on seeing joint naka party tried to escape from the spot but were tactfully apprehended," he said.

The arrested duo has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Wani and Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, both residents of Rangreth in Srinagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)