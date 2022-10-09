Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Two lovers were found dead in Bijnor in an alleged case of suicide, with the body of the girl who left her home found hanging from a tree.

Ram Arj, the Additional Superintendent of Police informed ANI that the body of the girl was found hanging on a tree.

"The body of a girl was found hanging on a tree and the body of a boy was found nearby. A bike, a bag, two phones, and a bottle of insecticide were also recovered from the site. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," the Additional SP said.

He also informed that both were lovers and prime facie the case looks like a suicide.

"Questioning revealed that the girl had left her house on October 5. A missing report had been filed by the family on October 7. Both were lovers and prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. However, the matter is being probed for any other angle," the Additional SP further said. (ANI)

