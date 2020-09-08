Palghar, Sep 8 (PTI) Two low intensity tremors were felt in Dahanu area of Palghar district on Tuesday between 9:50am and 10:15am but there were no reports of injuries to anybody or damage to property, said District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

The epicentre of both tremors, with magnitude of 3.8 and 2.5, was in Junnarpada village, he added.

District Collector Manick Gurusal toured villages in the area during the day after the tremors.

The district has been experiencing such tremors for the past couple of days, including one with a magnitude of 4 that took place on Saturday.

