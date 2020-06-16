India News | Two Major Bills Introduced by YSRCP Govt Passed by AP Legislative Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed two major bills - "The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020" and "The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020".

The two bills were introduced in the previous assembly session. However, both bills were stopped in the Legislative Council. Council chairman MA Shariff had sent the bills for the select committee consideration. Both ruling and opposition parties had different versions on the sanctity of that decision.

YSRCP has an absolute majority in the Legislative Assembly but the party has not got the majority in the Legislative Council. (ANI)

