New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Police have arrested two members of the gang of Mewat-based ATM robbers from southwest Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Nazim Hussain (26) and Mubarik (19), residents of Haryana's Palwal.

According to the police, the accused used to steal money from the ATM dispenser by installing an instrument in cash.

Police on Tuesday said that on November 14 last year, an incident of cheating in an ATM booth at Shivpuri was reported at PS Chhawla, wherein the complainant stated that while withdrawing cash from ATM the transaction couldn't be completed at the movement.

"While removing her card from the ATM machine the card was changed by someone who was present in the ATM booth. After some time, transaction messages were received on her mobile. A total of Rs 30,000 was deducted from her account," the police added.

As per the statement of the complainant, a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at PS Chhawla.

"During the investigation, on 29 April this year, secret information was received regarding the movement of Mewati gang members namely Najim and Mubarik carrying illegal firearms and ammunition, who will come near Radha Swami Satsang Vyas, Deenpur, Chhawla area in a Swift car in order to install a specially designed instrument in cash withdrawal slot of the ATM machine. Subsequently, a raiding team was constituted in this regard. As per information, the team reached near Radha Swami Satsang Vyas, Deenpur, Chhawla and a trap was laid by the team," the police added.

The official also said that at the instance of the informer the team apprehended two suspect persons.

During frisking, one country-made pistol with three live cartridges, one specially designed instrument for withdrawing cash from an ATM machine, and six ATM cards were recovered from their possession.

"1 Swift car being used in the commission of the crime was also recovered from their possession," the official said.

As per the recovery of illegal firearms and ammunition, a case under section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at PS Chhawla.

The police further said that on detailed interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they used to install a specially designed instrument in the cash withdrawal slot of an ATM machine.

"When a customer tries to withdraw cash amount, cash will not come out from the ATM machine. As soon as the customer will leave the ATM booth and they will collect the cash with the help of a specially designed instrument," the police added. (ANI)

