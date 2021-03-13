Noida (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) An elderly man jumped to death from his apartment in Noida while a man in his twenties was found dead hanging from a fan in his Greater Noida house in separate incidents on Saturday, police said.

The 70-year-old man, who hailed from Chandigarh, had moved to a high-rise society in Noida Sector 75 last year, police said.

"According to his family, he was staying here with his wife and was tense for the past some time. Around 1 pm today, he jumped off his seventh floor flat and was rushed to a hospital but declared dead," a police spokesperson said.

In the other incident in Greater Noida, the body of a 28-year-old man was found inside his residence in Dadri area, the official said.

"His family members told police that he was a habitual alcoholic," the spokesperson said.

Both bodies have been sent for autopsy and further legal proceedings are being carried out, police added.

