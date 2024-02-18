Nagpur, Feb 18 (PTI) Two men have committed suicide by hanging in separate incidents over their inability to pay debts in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

Police are investigating whether the deceased were harassed by money-lenders.

The deceased are identified as Ratnadeep Tirpude (31), a barber by profession, and Ravindra Gadalkar, 48, who was unemployed.

They were residents of Sakkardara and Hingna areas, respectively, an official said.

"Tirpude is stressed due to mounting debts. Prima facie, he hanged himself in his house on Saturday night. Gadalkar was found hanging in the kitchen of his house on Sunday morning," the official said citing a preliminary investigation.

Gadalkar was struggling to manage the debt as he was unemployed, the official added.

Police have registered cases of accidental death.

