Gurugram, Aug 2 (PTI) Two men were held for allegedly extorting of Rs 9 lakh from a lawyer here in connivance with three policemen, arrested earlier, police on Tuesday said.

The two, arrested on Monday, were produced in a city court on Tuesday and were taken on a one-day police remand, they said.

Also Read | The Celebrations Will Be Organised by the State Govt from August 8 to 22. CM Suggested the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Police also recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash from their possession.

The three policemen arrested earlier too were produced in a city court Tuesday and were sent to judicial custody.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Men’s Table Tennis Team for Winning Gold Medal at CWG 2022.

According to the police, the two arrested accused have been identified as Shakti Singh, a resident of Kharakram village in district Jind, and Naveen, a resident of Madhana village in district Bhiwani.

While Shakti is working with a private hospital as a lab attendant, Naveen is doing his own finance business.

“Two out of three cops arrested earlier were deployed in ERV vehicles. They came in touch with the Naveen and Shakti when they were at their point and the accused offered tea to the cops,” police said.

Soon after they became good friends and hatched a conspiracy to extort money from Pammi, the lawyer, on the basis of the information that the lawyer was engaged in some illegal financial activities, which later turned out to be false, they said.

“We have taken the accused on remand and are interrogating them.

"One remaining accused, Rahul, is absconding but he will be nabbed soon,” said Inspector Ved Prakash, SHO, Sadar Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)