` New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Two men were injured after they were allegedly shot at by some persons in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 6.24 pm on Friday in Tatesar village, they said.

A police team that rushed to the spot after learning about the firing incident found an empty cartridge and blood stains on the ground, they said.

The victims were identified as Mukul (20) and Chander Prakash (24), both residents of Chandpur village, police said, adding they are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Persons who allegedly opened fire at the two men have been identified, they said, adding teams have been formed to nab them.

