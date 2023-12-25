Palghar, Dec 25 (PTI) Police traced and rescued a brother-sister duo kidnapped for ransom from Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra within two hours of receiving the complaint, an officer said on Monday.

Two men involved in the crime were arrested within five hours of registering the FIR on the intervening night of December 23 and 24, the officer told reporters.

"A 17-year-old girl and her eight-year-old brother were kidnapped from Naigaon in Vasai on December 23 evening. The kidnappers called up their father and demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom. They threatened to kill the children using a bomb if their demand is not met," said DCP, Zone II, Poornima Chowgule-Shinge.

After receiving a complaint from the father of the kidnapped children, police formed three teams which worked on several leads, she said.

"Police received a tip-off that the brother-sister duo is kept inside a room in Kashigaon village (located in neighbouring Thane district). A crime detection cell team of the Naigaon police raided the room on December 23 night and rescued the children at around 10 pm," the DCP said.

The kidnapper duo was tracked down to the Vakipada area in Vasai and nabbed at around 1 am on Monday after a chase.

"We traced and rescued the children within two hours of registering the offence and kidnappers were arrested within five hours," the police officer said.

A local court remanded the accused duo, identified as Jaiprakash alias Sonu Gangaram Gupta (23) and Vipul Sashikant Tiwari (20), in police custody till December 29.

Police have registered an FIR on charges of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy and further investigation is underway.

