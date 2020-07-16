New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested and search is on to nab the others for allegedly killing two men in Delhi's Freedom Fighter Colony over personal enmity while celebrating the release of an alleged criminal on parolee, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the two deceased have been identified as Abdul Ali and Sanjay and both are residents of Geeta Colony. Both the deceased have criminal backgrounds and are also co-accused in an attempt to murder case.

Police said that one of the deceased, Sanjay, had a 'Mahakal' tattooed on one of his arms that helped the cops identify him. There are nine criminal cases pending against him, the police said.

A call was received on Wednesday night that a person with a gunshot wound was lying beside a drain near Freedom Fighter Colony, police said, following which a team was sent to the spot.

"On inspection of the spot, it was revealed that blood was found on a slab on the nallah near the jungle where the injured was reportedly found lying by the caller and a blood-soaked mobile was also found lying there," police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to AIIMS hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

"Analysis of CCTV footage established that a total of six persons, including the deceased, had come there in a white car. After parking the same near the vacant plot, they had proceeded towards the jungle," the statement said.

"The alleged car was traced and one of the suspects, Vipin Balyan, was apprehended and interrogated. During the interrogation, he disclosed about the incident and one more suspect named Satender was also apprehended," it added.

It said that the rear end of the drain leads towards a jungle, which was combed with the help of drones after the interrogations in the matter, and another dead body with gunshot injuries was traced.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

