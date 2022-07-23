New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Two alleged members of Haryana's Mewat based gang were arrested for allegedly extorting an advocate in the national capital after trapping him online, police said on Saturday.

The modus operandi of the gang members was to lure persons in Delhi-NCR by sending them friend requests through social media platforms and then chat with them by posing as women, a senior police official said.

The accused have been identified as Arsad Khan (30) and Mushtaq Khan (39), both residents of Rajasthan, police said.

Both were wanted in a case of online extortion, blackmailing and criminal intimidation through social media platforms, police said.

Police received a tip-off on Thursday about Arshad coming to the flower market, Chhattarpur and a raid was conducted. Around 6.15 pm, Arshad was spotted and was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

One pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him, they said.

On his instance, Mushtaq was also arrested from a house in Rajasthan's Dausa district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the DCP said.

The accused have disclosed that they are the members of a Mewat based gang led by Saddam Hussain, police said.

They, along with their four to five associates had demanded an extortion from one advocate in Delhi after luring and trapping him and making his indecent online video to blackmail and threaten him, police said.

The gang used to make incriminating online vulgar videos of the victims by luring them to indulge in indecent acts online. They further used to extort their victims by threatening them to make these videos viral or send it to their family members, relatives and friends if they failed to pay the extortion amount, police said.

Arshad has further revealed that his role was to arrange SIM cards and bank accounts to get money from their victims, they said.

Mushtaq with his associate used to prepare online indecent videos of the victims by chatting and luring them by posing as women. The members of the gang used bank accounts of poor and illiterate people by offering some money to them, police said.

