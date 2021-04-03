Srinagar, Apr 3 (PTI) Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a grenade explosion case, police said on Saturday.

On December 12 last year, three civilians were injured in a grenade explosion outside the gate of Police Post Bus Stand in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

A case was registered and investigation was set into motion.

During the course of investigation, two suspects -- Mohammad Asif Najar, a resident of Noor Bagh Sopore; and Sahil Rashid Bhat, a resident of Green Town Sopore -- were apprehended, the official said.

During their questioning, he said, they confessed that they were working for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as overground workers and had thrown the grenade on the police post on the directions of LeT militants.

The duo also confessed that they wanted to join the militant ranks, and the grenade was handed over to them to throw it on any security force/police establishments in Sopore area, the official said.

Both have been arrested and further investigation is going on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)