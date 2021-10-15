Srinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Two militants involved in the recent killings of civilians, including minority community members, were gunned down in two separate encounters in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

"Terrorists Shahid and Tanzil of Srinagar city who were #collaborators in recent civilian #killings of one chemist (#Bindroo) and 02 teachers (#SupinderKaul & #DeepakChand) in Srinagar, neutralised today in two anti-terrorists ops (operations)," IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Police said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Wahibug area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there.

They said the operation turned into an encounter in which one militant was killed.

"One #terrorist of #Srinagar City involved in recent civilian killing, neutralised in #Pulwama #encounter," Kumar said in an earlier tweet.

The slain ultra was identified as Shahid Bashir Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar, police said.

They said one AK-47 rifle, along with a magazine, was recovered from the encounter site.

"He (Sheikh) was involved in the recent killing of a civilian, Mohammad Shafi Dar -- an employee of Power Development Department, on 2/10/21. AK-47 rifle was used in that killing, " police said.

Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Bemina area of the city on Friday evening, a police spokesman said.

Within minutes of the encounter breaking out, the IGP tweeted that the militant involved in the killing of probationary sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad has been killed.

Ahmad was shot dead by militants in the Khanyar area of Srinagar last month.

Following this, there was a spate of killings of minority community members, including chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo and two teachers Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand, in Srinagar by militants last week.

The killings had not only evoked widespread condemnation but sparked fears of a fresh exodus of the minorities from Kashmir.

