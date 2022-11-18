Noida, Nov 18 (PTI) Two minors in Greater Noida allegedly blocked traffic by parking their motorcycle in the middle of a road and then assaulted a police official who intervened in the matter, an official said on Friday.

The duo had placed the motorcycle on the road in a manner that disrupted traffic movement of other vehicles and they did not relent even after several passersby asked them to remove their two-wheeler, the official said.

The incident took place in the Dankaur area on Thursday evening after which the local boys were taken to the police station and their parents also summoned, the official said.

“While the road was blocked, a police vehicle was also passing by from the route. When a policeman saw this, he asked the boys to remove their motorcycle. However, the boys got aggressive and a heated argument broke out after which they assaulted and manhandled the police personnel,” the official from the local Dankaur police station said.

“The boys were then brought to the police station and their parents also summoned. The boys were let off in the night after their parents tendered apologies and a non-cognisable report under Indian Penal Code section 290 (public nuisance) was lodged against them,” the police official added.

