Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Haridwar Police have detained two suspected robbers after an encounter that broke out between miscreants and police in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar in Uttarkhand, police said on Wednesday.

The encounter took place on Tuesday and two miscreants who had entered the State from Uttar Pradesh late last night in the Choli area of Bhagwanpur sustained injuries, police said.

The injured were arrested and admitted to Roorkee Civil Hospital for treatment, police said adding that a third person fled under the cover of darkness, an official said

According to police, the miscreants were planning to loot the houses in the area.

The arrested persons identified as Upkar and Ankur belong to are from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said they are started proactive measures to control such mischievous elements.

"Two incidents of house robbery took place in the last few days. Chain snatching incidents also took place and five people were absconding in these cases. Police and Special Operations Group (SOG) teams were active to nab these miscreants," Superintendant of Police, Haridwar, Ajay Singh informed ANI.

"We had information that three of these people are hiding near the Saharanpur border and were planning more criminal activities related to loot and robbery. We cordoned the area and tried to nab them. During the crossfire, the accused tried to flee. Two of them, Ankur and Upkar from Saharanpur, were injured and are in custody," SSP Haridwar informed. (ANI)

