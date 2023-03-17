Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) Two young women who went missing in Samba district here were found within 72 hours of their disappearance in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Punjab, police said on Friday.

Acting on the complaints lodged by their relatives, the police found the two women from different locations -- one from Anantnag district and the other from Punjab's Amritsar, a police spokesperson said.

He said both the young women have been reunited with their families and further investigation is going on.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba) Benam Tosh said a total of 16 missing women and seven missing men have been recovered in two months from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

“They have been reunited with their families following the proper procedure under the law. Police are sensitive and responsive concerning women-related reports and leaving no stone unturned to solve the matters,” he said.

