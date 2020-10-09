Gangtok, Oct 9 (PTI) Sikkim on Friday reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, an official said.

East Sikkim registered 26 cases, while South Sikkim reported five cases, the official said.

West Sikkim reported one case, he said.

There are 504 active cases in the state at present and 2,640 patients have recovered, he said.

Eighty-one patients have migrated out of the state, the official said.

A two-month-old girl was among the two deaths reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

She had comorbid conditions, the official said.

So far, 54 people have lost their lives in the state.

Sikkim has recorded 3,279 COVID-19 cases till date, the health official said, adding that 52,383 samples have been tested.

