Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death last week of a financially-stressed couple and their two children, police said Monday.

Akhilesh Gupta (42) and his wife Rishu Gupta (39) apparently hanged their children -- son Shivang (12) and daughter Harshita (9) -- before killing themselves on June 7 in Kache Katra locality here due to financial problems, police had said then.

One person was already arrested in the case, and two more were nabbed late Sunday night, they said.

Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI Monday, "Main accused Avinash Bajpai was arrested earlier and sent to jail. The two others arrested are Mithilesh Gupta and Sushil Gupta.

"It was Sushil Gupta who informed the police about the suicide on the day of the incident. Sushil Gupta had also given a lot of money on interest to the deceased (Akhilesh), which was noted in the diary of the deceased."

The SP also informed that a guard has been posted at the house of the deceased for the security of his parents and relatives.

According to the police, Sushil Gupta was a neighbour of the deceased, and he had taken a sale deed of a small house taken by the deceased, and used for a bank loan.

Police also informed that three Aadhaar cards have been recovered from Avinash Bajpai which were made using different names, and a case has been registered in this regard.

The matter came to the fore when someone was trying to call Akhilesh on his mobile phone but the phone was not received. The person then went to his home, the SP had earlier said.

In the apparent suicide note, Akhilesh, who was into medicine trade, mentioned his financial crisis and the loans on him as the reason for taking the extreme step, he added.

A purported audio clip of Rishu Gupta surfaced on June 12.

In the audio clip of a telephonic conversation between the woman and money-lender Avinash Bajpai, she could purportedly be heard asking him for some more time to stay in the house, but he allegedly did not relent.

In the 5.10-minute audio clip, the money lender can purportedly be heard telling them to vacate the house, and also not take any item with them from the house.

