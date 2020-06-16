Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Two More COVID-19 Cases in Nagaland, State Tally Reaches 179

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 10:37 AM IST
India News | Two More COVID-19 Cases in Nagaland, State Tally Reaches 179

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 16 (ANI): With two more COVID-19 cases reported from Nagaland, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 179, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Tuesday.

These two cases were reported on testing 316 samples from Kohima Quarantine Centre, added the Minister.

Of 179 cases, the count for active cases stands at 87, while 92 patients have recovered. There have been no fatalities due to the infection in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

