Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Two more coronavirus infected patients died in Rajasthan on Monday, while 298 new cases have been reported, an official said.

According to a spokesperson of the Health Department, one patient each died on in Bikaner and Sirohi, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 9,582.

With 298 new coronavirus cases, the number of infected patients in the state has increased to 12,94,575. The number of active patients presently is 2,008, he said.

He said that out of the 298 infected patients, 109 are in the state capital Jaipur, 34 in Rajsamand, 27 in Ajmer, 23 in Jodhpur, 18 in Udaipur and 17 in Bikaner among major cities.

