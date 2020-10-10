Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Two more fatalities due to COVID-19 took the death toll to 190 while 96 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,081 in Chandigarh on Saturday.

There are now 1,229 active cases in the UT, as per a medical bulletin.

As many as 157 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 11,662, it stated.

A total of 86,201 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 72,589 have tested negative while reports of 113 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

