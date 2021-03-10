Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested from Kolkata in connection with a drug haul case in which two BJP leaders in West Bengal were apprehended earlier, police said on Wednesday.

Around 10 gm of cocaine was seized from the possession of one person who was picked up from Entally, and another was arrested from the KIT building in the Poddar Court area on Tuesday night, a senior officer said.

"The two are drug peddlers and have been helping persons who were earlier arrested in connection with the New Alipore cocaine haul case. They will be produced at a city court later in the day," he said.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said.

A woman, who was arrested from the New Town area on Monday, used to purchase drugs from the two, he said, adding the Kolkata Police sleuths have so far apprehended 10 people in connection with the case.

BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami along with her friend Prabir Kumar Dey and private security guard Somnath Chatterjee were arrested last month from south Kolkata's New Alipore area with allegedly around 90 gm of cocaine that was found in her car.

Based on her statement, BJP's state committee member Rakesh Singh and another person, who was accompanying him, were also held in Galsi in the Purba Bardhaman district.

Another close aide of Singh was arrested last week from the Orphanganj Road area in the city.

