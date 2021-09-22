New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Two more beaches in India have been awarded 'Blue Flag' certification, an international eco-level tag, taking the total number of such beaches in the country to 10, the Environment Ministry said on Tuesday.

The two beaches to receive the certification this year are Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry, the ministry said.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Pro Smartphone Teased; Likely To Be Launched in India on October 1, 2021.

Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark (FEE) which accords the globally recognized eco-label - Blue Flag certification, has also given re-certification for eight nominated beaches Shivrajpur- Gujarat, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri-Karnataka, Kappad-Kerala, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, Golden-Odisha and Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar, which were awarded the Blue Flag certificate last year.

These eight beaches got the Blue Flag certification on October 6 last year.

Also Read | Oppo A54, Oppo F19 Smartphones See A Price Hike of Rs 1,000.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav took to Twitter to express happiness and congratulated everyone stating that it is another milestone in India's journey towards a Clean and Green India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Happy to announce India now has 10 International Blue Flag beaches with the addition of Kovalam and Eden beaches this year and recertification for 8 beaches which got the tag in 2020. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM @NarendraModi Ji," Yadav tweeted.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in its pursuit of "Sustainable Development" of the coastal regions of India embarked upon a highly acclaimed and flagship program Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS) which is one of the initiatives under the ICZM approach that the MoEF&CC has undertaken for the sustainable development of coastal regions of India, with a prime objective to protect and conserve the pristine coastal and marine ecosystems through holistic management of the resources.

This was aimed at achieving the globally recognized and coveted International eco-label "Blue Flag", accorded by the International Jury comprising of members from IUCN, UNWTO, UNEP and UNESCO. FEE Denmark conducts regular monitoring and audits for strict compliance with the 33 criteria at all times. A waving "Blue Flag" is an indication of 100 per cent compliance to these 33 stringent criteria and sound health of the beach.

The Ministry is further committed to develop and deliver 100 more beaches under its ICZM initiative in the ensuing 5 years of the Ministry's vision agenda, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)