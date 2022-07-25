Guwahati, Jul 25 (PTI) Two more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Monday, taking the toll to 41 this month, according to a release issued by the National Health Mission.

The state reported 14 new JE cases during the day, taking the tally to 266 this month.

Also Read | Chinese Digital Loansharks Spreading Wings in India, Scale of Illegal Scams Increase.

Both the deaths were reported from Hailakandi district.

Three fresh cases were reported from Bishwanath and Nagaon, two each from Sonitpur and Dhemaji along with one each from Bongaigaon, Darrang, Golaghat and Hojai districts.

Also Read | Kenya Bus Accident: 30 People Killed After Bus Plunges Into River in Central Kenya.

The state had reported no new JE case or death on Sunday.

All the districts have formed a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

The Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are being followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)